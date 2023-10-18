Unveiling Anreka Beazer Geness: A Remarkable Journey of Dedication and Achievement in Barbuda’s Tourism Industry

- Advertisement -

Anreka Beazer Geness, a native of the stunning pink and white sandy beaches of Barbuda, has emerged as a true champion in the field of tourism and hospitality, proudly representing the heart and soul of our magnificent islands.

Anreka grew up with strong family values and a solid foundation, learning from her parents the significance of discipline in various aspects of life. Her upbringing instilled in her the values that would later serve as the driving force behind her remarkable career in the tourism industry.

Married to a loving and hardworking husband for 17 years, Anreka is also a devoted mother of four children, two girls and two boys, with ages ranging from 16 to 2. Her unwavering commitment to her family mirrors her dedication to her profession.

Her journey into the world of tourism and hospitality industry was marked by unique experiences and challenges. Despite her mother’s career in the hospitality sector, Anreka initially had reservations about joining the industry due to its demanding nature, which often kept families apart. However, her mother’s intriguing stories of life in the industry and her exceptional work ethic were sources of inspiration.

Upon completing her secondary education at the Holy Trinity School in Barbuda in 2001, Anreka embarked on her professional journey by securing a Clerical Assistant position at the Barbuda Tourist Office, part of the Department of Tourism. It was here that she had her first taste of the tourism industry, working under the leadership of Mrs. Claudia Francis-Richards, the Product Development Officer, from 2001 to 2003.

In 2004, Ms. Veneta Burton took the helm as the Director of Tourism for Barbuda. During her tenure, Anreka was encouraged to pursue higher education, which led her to enroll in the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute’s associate degree program in Hospitality and Tourism Management from 2004 to 2006. Her dedication and hard work earned her the second-place rank in her class and a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Though she aspired to attain a bachelor’s degree, Anreka’s life took a different turn, as she focused on her growing family. She continued her journey in the tourism industry as a Tourism Officer, liaising between the Ministry of Tourism and the Barbuda Council’s Tourism Office from September 2006 to 2020. Throughout her career, Anreka actively participated in various tourism events, training courses, and workshops.

An unexpected opportunity arose when Hurricane Irma struck Barbuda in September 2017, devastating the island’s tourism infrastructure. Anreka took on a part-time role as a Shipping Clerk with Bryson’s Shipping, playing a pivotal role in handling port operations for cruise vessels. This experience broadened her skill set and understanding of the industry.

In November 2018, Anreka’s commitment and capabilities were recognized when she was promoted to the position of Tourism Marketing Officer by the Barbuda Council. This position was pivotal in the recovery efforts to bring back visitors to Barbuda after the hurricane.

Anreka Beazer Geness’s journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment and passion for Barbuda’s tourism industry. She stands as a shining example of the possibilities that come with hard work, dedication, and the determination to bring back the beauty of Barbuda to the world. As she often says, “The beach is just the beginning”.