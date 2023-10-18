- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda to Showcase Talent at 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile

Antigua and Barbuda is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming 2023 Pan American Games, set to take place in Santiago, Chile from October 20th to November 5th. This will mark the third team of athletes representing Antigua and Barbuda this year, following their successful participation in the CAC Games held in El Salvador and the Commonwealth Youth Games held in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee (ABNOC) has carefully selected a team of eight talented athletes who will compete across various sports disciplines. Leading the delegation as Chef de Mission is Thomas Greenaway, a highly experienced individual with a deep understanding of international sporting events.

Amongst the notable athletes representing Antigua and Barbuda is Tiger Tyson, who won gold at the 2022 CAC Beach Games. Tiger will proudly carry his nation’s flag as he competes in the Kiteboarding competition scheduled from October 28th to November 5th. With his exceptional skills, Tiger stands an excellent chance of winning gold and securing qualification for the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics. His fiercest competition is expected to come from a sailor representing Team USA.

In boxing, Alston Ryan aims to surpass his previous achievement of winning bronze at the Panam Games back in 2019. Competing in the highly competitive 63.5kg category, Alston will be joined by Yakita Aska who will compete fiercely for victory in the challenging 92kg category. The team’s management responsibilities fall under Rolston Ryan’s capable hands. Both boxers are determined not only to excel at these games but also to secure spots for participation in future events like the Paris Olympics scheduled for 2024.

Representing Antigua and Barbuda in swimming are Stefano Mitchell and Noah Mascol-Gomes. These talented swimmers will showcase their skills across various swimming distances during the events scheduled from October 21 to October 25.

La Nika Locker, who won bronze in the Commonwealth Youth Games’ 200m event, will be the sole athlete representing Antigua and Barbuda in athletics. She will compete passionately in the 200m competition which will take place within the dates of October 30th to November 5th. She will be managed by Heather Samuel-Daley.

Jules Mitchell will demonstrate his sailing prowess as he competes in the Laser boat competition, which is set to run from October 28th to November 5th. Additionally, tennis enthusiasts can look forward to Jody Maginley representing Antigua and Barbuda on the court between October 23rd and October 29th.

Honorable E.P. Chet Greene, President of ABNOC, along with Cliff Williams, Secretary General of ABNOC, are listed as attendees at this prestigious event. They will participate in various important assemblies such as the Annual Panam Sports General Assembly on October 18-19th and the CAC Games Elective Assembly on October 23rd. Their presence signifies Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to promoting sportsmanship at an international level.

Furthermore, ABS Television has been selected for participation in the Panam Sports Press Support Program. Terry Andrew and Joel Rayne have been chosen by ABS Television to represent their media outlet at this esteemed event. The program aims to make these games popular across all countries of the continent by inviting two journalists from each National Olympic Committee (NOC) so that they can experience this grand sporting event firsthand and share their experiences through their respective media platforms.

Antigua and Barbuda are excited about its representation at the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. The nation’s athletes are ready to showcase their talent on a global stage while embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Tiger Tyson – Sailing – Kiteboarding

Jules Mitchell – Sailing – Laser Boat

Alston Ryan Boxing – 63.5kg

La Nika Locker – Athletics – 200m

Yakita Aska – Boxing – 92kg

Jody Maginley – Lawn Tennis

Stefano Mitchell – Swimming

Noah Mascol-Gomes – Swimming