AL 94 likely to be a tropical depression

Residents should continue to monitor the media for updates on tropical disturbance AL94 which is likely to become a tropical depression in the next day or so.

A tropical depression is one stage away from a tropical storm.

According to information from the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office, AL 94 is a threat to Antigua and other islands in the Leeward and Windward Islands.

It says environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development and watches may be required for some of the islands later today.

The Met Office reports that regardless of development, the system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and flooding beginning Friday.

Individuals should ensure that their hurricane disaster plans are finalized, have their emergency kit in place and efforts are made to protect lives and properties.