UPP offers $10k reward for credible evidence of criminal activity related to SMS by-election

It has been brought to the notice of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Kelvin “Shugy” Simon, its candidate for the St. Mary’s South, that operatives of the Antigua Labour Party are engaged in criminal activities to undermine the upcoming by-election.

There are reports that residents are being offered cash for the surrender of their voter identification cards – with the specific objective of suppressing support for Mr Simon.

Such transactions are a criminal offence, according to the Representation of the People Act. Accordingly, the UPP is offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone who can present credible evidence that can lead to the prosecution of the person(s) engaged in this offence.

“The buying of the by-election must not be allowed to go unrecorded and, subsequently, unchallenged,” the UPP Leadership says. “The people’s right to elect the person they wish to represent them should not be subverted by means of bribery, inducement, or threats. Elections must be won honestly. Democracy demands no less.”

Persons having credible evidence of any such offense are encouraged to contact Mr. Simon; any member of the UPP Leadership; or the UPP Secretariat, at 462-1818, for the confidential handling of said information.