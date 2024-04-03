United Taxi Company holds meeting prior to elections to discuss shifts in the taxi industry

- Advertisement -

Ahead of today’s elections for a new executive board, members of the United Taxi Company held talks at the VC Bird International Airport on various issues facing the taxi industry.

Attended by members of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) and Global Ports, the meeting discussed issues relating to the longstanding concerns of taxi operators regarding non-certified taxi operators collecting visitors at the VC Bird International Airport as well as rebuilding unity amongst members.

The issue of non-certified taxi operators has been receiving attention following talks with the Cabinet last week, which saw Cabinet members announce that they would “strengthen the law to deter the behaviour that might ultimately lead to liability”.

Yesterday’s meeting and today’s election potentially brings to an end to a longstanding rift between the current executive and some of the organisation’s members amid a months-long delay in holding elections.

It is expected that the new executive will be known by midday.