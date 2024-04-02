Central Board of Health intensifies Dengue prevention efforts in response to PAHO warning

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

With the latest warning by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) about a significant increase in dengue cases in the region, the Central Board of Health is stepping up its prevention game

PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa has cautioned that transmission of Dengue Fever is usually higher in the second half of the year in the Caribbean

Principal Public Health Inspector Julianne Mannix spoke to us about some new measures the CBH is putting in place to help prevent the breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The Department of Health has acknowledged the recent alert issued by the Pan American Health Organisation regarding the surge in dengue cases across the Americas, including nearby islands like Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Barbados.

Taking this warning seriously, the department has intensified efforts to raise awareness about the threat posed by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue.

Various public service announcements (PSAs) have been broadcasted on television and social media platforms, with recent collaborations between Rotorua Cantiga and the Central Board of Health releasing three informative videos.

These videos aim to educate the public on methods to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in water catchments.

Principal Public Health Inspector Julianne Mannix says that the Vector Control Unit continues to inspect and treat premises for mosquito breeding.

“We conduct fogging in different areas and post the schedule every Monday. We have also heard the complaints the mosquito have built up a resistance to the product that we use, but that is not so. Last year, September, we conducted an insect resistant testing which showed that the product was still effective, we cannot stress enough on the importance for homeowners to check their premises on a regular basis for mosquito breeding sites.”

It is crucial to remember that the mosquito lifecycle can be completed in just one week, so simple measures such as covering water storage containers, including tanks, buckets, and drums, can significantly reduce mosquito breeding habitats

Meanwhile, PAHO supports countries with a comprehensive strategy to control dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, which includes strengthening surveillance, early diagnosis, and timely treatment.

Director Barbosa has called for intensified efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, protect against mosquito bites, increase preparedness in health services, and educate the population about dengue symptoms and when to seek medical attention.