CBH to increase measures to prevent breeding of Aedes Egypti Mosquito

With the latest warning by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) about a significant increase in dengue cases in the region, the Central Board of Health is stepping up its prevention game

PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa has cautioned that transmission of Dengue Fever is usually higher in the second half of the year in the Caribbean

Principal Public Health Inspector Julianne Mannix spoke to us about some new measures the CBH is putting in place to help prevent the breeding of the Aedes Egypti Mosquito.

“The department have seen the recent warning issued by the Pan-American Health Organization concerning the increase of dengue cases in the Americas to include neighboring islands to us here in Antigua and Barbados such as Guadeloupe, Martini and Barbados and of course we are taking it seriously. We are doing our best to educate the public about the dangers posed by the Aedes aegypti mosquito which is a carrier for dengue. We have a number of PSAs on the television station and social media as recent as yesterday, Rotaract Antigua would have released three videos in collaboration with the Central Board of Health to share tips with the public on ways to protect water catchments from mosquito breeding.”

Mannix says that the Vector Control Unit continues to inspect and treat premises for mosquito breeding.

“In the evening, we conduct fogging in different areas. Residents can view the fogging schedule on our Facebook page. We post the schedule every Monday. We have also heard the complaints that the mosquito would have built up a resistance to the product that we use, but that is not so. Last year, September, we conducted an insect-resistant testing which showed that the product was still effective. We cannot stress enough on the importance for homeowners to check their premises on a regular basis for mosquito breeding sites. Make sure that your inlets and your overflow through your tanks are covered. Your buckets and drums are securely covered. Remember, in one week, you can have a complete mosquito cycle.”