DeGannes Gets Third Gold as swimmers excel at Carifta Swimming Championships

By Neto Baptiste
Antigua and Barbuda’s Anya DeGannes lit up the pool on day three of the Carifta Swimming Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, claiming two gold medals in the Girls’ 11-12 age category.
DeGannes, who had previously won gold in the 100 meters butterfly in a time of 1:08.60, added gold in the 200 meters Individual Medley and gold in the 200 meters Butterfly late Monday. She registered a time of 2:40.20 in the Individual Medley while clocking 2:41.09 in the 200 meters butterfly.
Also on Monday, there silver medal performances by Madison MacMillan who clocked 18:24.96 seconds to finish second in the 1500 meters Freestyle and Ellie Shaw who registered a time of 33:19 seconds for the runner-up spot in the 50 meters Breaststroke. There were silver medals as well for Stefano Mitchell who clocked 51:65 to finish second in the 100 meters freestyle and Alessandro Bazzoni who registered a time of 2:45.96 for silver in the 200 meters butterfly. Ethan Stubbs Green won bronze in the 200 meters Butterfly with a time of 2:08.84.
On Sunday, Bazzoni, became Antigua and Barbuda’s fifth medallist at the event, winning silver in the 400 meters Individual Medley while Shaw and DeGannes had both previously won gold on Saturday’s opening day.