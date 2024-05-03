Hero’s welcome for celebrated female sailor, Junella King

- Advertisement -

Acclaimed Antiguan sailor Junella King, who made history in February when she became the youngest woman to navigate around the notoriously perilous Cape Horn, returned home to a hero’s welcome yesterday afternoon.

Last month, the 24-year-old crossed the finish line of the gruelling Ocean Globe Race after an incredible seven months at sea.

Fresh from her epic voyage, King arrived at the VC Bird International Airport early yesterday afternoon to a special ceremony attended by friends, supporters and dignitaries.

She was part of a 12-strong crew of women aboard Maiden, the racing yacht famously sailed by Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew in the 1989 Whitbread round the world race.

The 27,000-mile Ocean Globe Race marked the 50th anniversary of the first Whitbread race in 1973. Maiden was one of 14 yachts that set off from the UK on September 10 last year for the punishing circumnavigation.

Maiden was the fifth boat to complete the course when it arrived back in the UK on April 16.

King, who learned to sail at the National Sailing Academy before becoming an instructor and skipper, has been dubbed a role model for Antiguan and Barbudan girls.