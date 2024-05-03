Parents of deceased psychiatric patient sues ClareVue, Attorney General for negligence

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

The pathologist who conducted the post-mortem of Lateefa George, the 27-year-old patient who died while receiving care at the ClareVue Psychiatric Hospital on October 31, 2023, stated there is reason to believe her death was accelerated by poison or chemicals.

After reviewing all the details in the report, Lateefa’s parents, Norma and Leonard George, filed a lawsuit against the ClareVue Psychiatric Hospital and the Attorney General.

In their suit, they claim that ClareVue neglected its duty of providing proper care for her daughter resulting in her death.

Lateefa’s death certificate stated that her death was the result of a bilateral pulmonary thromboembolus, which means that blood clots had travelled from her legs to her lungs.

It also cites cerebral edema, which refers to swelling in the brain, and a lower respiratory tract infection as contributing to her passing.

Based on the belief that Lateefa was given substance(s) that worsened her condition, the pathologist submitted samples of her blood and urine to be further analysed.

Preceding her death, Lateefa had been admitted to the psychiatric hospital on numerous occasions due to complications with bipolar disorder.

Norma claims that on October 30, 2023, she went to the hospital to visit her daughter after she had been readmitted.

She said she spoke to a doctor who told her Lateefa’s health had been fluctuating, before being escorted to her room.

There, she found her daughter unconscious and was told by a nurse that Lateefa had been sedated after she had been caught going outside naked.

The next day, Norma said she received a call from a staff member at ClareVue informing her that Lateefa had been admitted to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC).

However, when she arrived at the hospital, she was informed that her daughter had died.

A doctor explained that Lateefa was rushed to the hospital via ambulance and the emergency personnel aboard tried but failed to revive her.

The postmortem was conducted on February 9, 2024.

It also revealed that Lateefa showed signs of blunt trauma or injury to her brain.

Pericardial petechiae, which are tiny spots on the outer covering of the heart, called the pericardium, were also found.

These petechiae are suggestive of hypoxia, meaning there may have been a lack of oxygen supply to her heart tissue.

She also claims that the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) failed to or did not conduct a proper investigation into Lateefa’s passing.

Norma and Leonard further outlined negligence by RPFAB and the ClareVue Psychiatric Hospital.

They claim that ClareVue abandoned their daughter at the women’s detention area of the hospital, administered inappropriate medicine, poison or an overdose of drugs or medication, and failed to account for injuries on her body.

ClareVue and the Ministry of Health failed to exercise the special skills expected by doctors, nurses and staff and didn’t investigate those that didn’t meet expectations despite public assurances that they would.

They also claim that despite providing the police with samples of Lateefa’s blood and urine for analysis, nothing has been done.