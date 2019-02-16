United keeps promotion hopes alive with crucial victory

All Saints United strengthened their chances of promotion to the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division when, on Thursday, they easily dispatched of another promotion contender, Pigotts Bullets, to maintain their spot at the top of the First Division standings.

Playing in Pigotts, All Saints had both goals from Kenduka Challenger who netted in minutes 33 and 39 to put his team in the driver’s seat going into the interval. Despite opportunities to score in the second half, Bullets could not hit the back of the net, as the match ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

United moves to 33 points, two ahead of John Hughes who are second with 31. John Hughes have however played 14 matches while United have played 13. The defeat means Bullets remain on 28 points and third in the standings.

There was victory as well for Empire as they beat Hill Top 2-1 in Golden Grove. The Grays Farm men had goals from Tajah Gordon and Kamali Looby in minutes 73 and 77 respectively, as they played from behind for their sixth victory in 15 matches. Shaquille Graham had given Hill Top the advantage in minute 47.

The win lifts Empire to 20 points and seventh in the 12-team standings, while Hill Top continues to struggle at the bottom of the standings with just four points from their 14 matches. In the other match played on Thursday, Willikies beat Rangers 1-0 to move to 22 points and fifth in the standings. Zabrino Charles scored the lone goal of the match when he struck in minute 22