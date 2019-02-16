College clip Clare Hall in senior boys’ match-up

The Antigua State College (ASC) senior boys’ team continued their dominance in the Cool and Smooth Inter-school Basketball league on Thursday after edging out rivals and powerhouse team Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 49-45 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Despite a late rally and a 10-point effort by Razeeam Richards, the guys in blue could not keep their undefeated streak alive. National junior players Damani Edwards and Ezekiel Francois led ASC with both scoring 14 points. They were assisted by Jamar Bird who netted 10.

Defending playoff junior boys’ champions St. Anthony’s Secondary school (SASS)recorded their biggest victory to date, trouncing newbies St. Mary’s Secondary school (SMSS) 43-2. Luke and Adam Doumith led the champions to a 4-0 record with 16 and 10 points respectively, while Marcus Joseph had two points for SMSS.

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) joined SASS in the winners’ circle with an impressive 37-7 victory over Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS). Gregory Bridges and Junia Malencino combined to score 20 of the victors 37 points. Zyende Isaac of GSS had five points in a losing effort