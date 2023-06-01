Union responds to reduced LIAT severance offer proposed by Prime Minister Browne

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) has reiterated calls for former LIAT workers to receive 100% of the severance due to them. This comes after Prime Minister Gaston’s Browne’s reduced offer of 32%.

In a press release dated May 31, the General Secretary of the Union, Senator David Massiah, indicated the Union’s displeasure with Browne’s reduced offer of 32%, which was previously 50%.

Massiah reiterated their stance that the offer they believe is due to the workers is a complete severance settlement, with the majority of the amount in cash.

“[The Union] reiterates its call for a 100% severance settlement, to be comprised of a majority cash component and the remainder possibly organised as bonds and shares in any future derivative of LIAT (1974),” the Union stated.

They also responded to recent comments made by Browne, who indicated that the offer would not be available indefinitely.

“The Prime Minister is now proudly announcing that his Government’s so-called “compassionate offer” has now been reduced from 50% of severance to 32%, with threats of a complete withdrawal should the workers continue to lobby for a more reasonable settlement,” the Union said.

The Union added that Browne’s unilateral approach to the situation will be unsuccessful, due to the Union’s belief that the situation can only be resolved via negotiations.

“The only way to resolve the LIAT severance….is through genuine dialogue with the legally recognised Bargaining Agent for the employees — The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union. The prime minister’s unilateral approach to this matter will not work,” they added.

Recently, Browne restated his position of not paying 100% of the severance owed, due to the substantial total that would have to be paid. He also urged the former LIAT workers to convince their Union to accept the reduced offer.