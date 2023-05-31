ABWU responds to PM’s latest comments on LIAT severance matter 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has once again put on full display his contempt and disregard for  workers in Antigua and Barbuda, and in particular, the former and current employees of LIAT  (1974) Ltd. During his regular radio broadcast this past weekend, the Prime Minister unleashed a  most despicable display of arrogance and condescending rhetoric in his continued attempt to bully  and ultimately silence the cries of the workers of LIAT. 

As General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union, I, David Massiah, wish to  make it abundantly clear to the Prime Minister that this Union will not rest until the workers of  LIAT receive just compensation for the termination of their services. The Antigua and Barbuda  Workers’ Union also makes this solemn promise to the workers of Liat, that with their unwavering  support, we will pursue this matter with the full weight of our resources to secure a fair and  reasonable settlement. 

Much of the Prime Minister’s comments this weekend were intended to create confusion and  anxiety in the minds of the former LIAT workers. While the Prime Minister misses no opportunity  to gloat that his government has skillfully escaped legal liability for severance, we wish to remind  him that there is no escaping the fact that this Government — as a shareholder of LIAT (1974) Ltd  — has a moral, if not total legal obligation to reach a reasonable settlement with the LIAT workers. 

Most recently, the Government of Barbados has demonstrated its acceptance of this moral  obligation by satisfying the former LIAT workers in that country with an ex gratia payment  equivalent to the sum due to them as a consequence of the termination of their employment. 

But the Gaston Browne Administration, on the other hand, believes that the workers in Antigua  and Barbuda are undeserving of a fair settlement, to the extent that the Prime Minister is now  proudly announcing that his Government’s so-called “compassionate offer” has now been reduced  from 50% of severance to 32%, with threats of a complete withdrawal should the workers continue  to lobby for a more reasonable settlement. We condemn this disgraceful and cavalier handling of  the entitlements of these workers! The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union reiterates its call for  100% severance settlement, to be comprised of a majority cash component and the remainder  possibly organized as bonds and shares in any future derivative of LIAT (1974). 

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union is also gravely concerned about the handling of the  Administration of LIAT. This process has been shrouded in secrecy and seems to be operating on  an indefinite timeline. This is unacceptable! It has been almost three years since the airline entered  into Administration and our organization has been deliberately kept in the dark despite our 

significant stake in the outcome of this process.

If the Prime Minister is genuinely interested in the well-being of the workers (as he claims to be),  then why hasn’t this process been more transparent? Is there something that the Prime Minister  wishes to conceal from the Union and the workers? Perhaps this is the reason why the Prime  Minister has been so vehemently opposed to dialogue with the Union and the workers for over two  years. 

There are many lingering questions surrounding this Administration process that we wish to  reiterate: 1) What is the current status of the Administration by Cleveland Seaforth? 2) Have  any reports been forthcoming as required by the governing legislation? 3) Importantly, has  the Administrator been informing the Court of his progress and seeking the necessary  time/date extensions for his continuing functioning? 4) Considering the fact that the  Barbados Government has decided to pay its LIAT employees their severance entitlement,  what exactly are this government’s proposals, and how soon will these be effected? 

In an attempt to shift the spotlight from these glaring questions, Prime Minister Gaston Browne  has resorted to accusing the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union of playing politics with the  LIAT severance matter. However, it is the Prime Minister who has repeatedly sought to drag this  matter into the sphere of politics. The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union has always existed to  defend the rights of workers, while the Prime Minister on the other hand, is primarily a political  actor. This Union has a long track record of securing justice for workers. Most notably, the case  of the Half Moon Bay employees should serve as a reminder of the ABWU’s relentless zeal which  ultimately secured severance for those workers after almost seven years. What kept this Union  focused during that fight was our sacred belief that workers’ rights are human rights and that  severance is a right that must be respected and administered fairly! 

As we have advised the Prime Minister on countless occasions, the only way to resolve the LIAT  severance, and other related matters, is through genuine dialogue with the legally recognized  Bargaining Agent for the employees — The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union. The Prime  Minister’s unilateral approach to this matter WILL NOT WORK and is certainly not the right  posture for resolving the broader question of regional travel. Hon. Prime Minister, this high 

handed and inconsiderate behavior is unacceptable! 

Again, we call for dialogue and reasonableness, so that we can bring closure to the suffering that  the workers of LIAT have been experiencing for almost three years.

