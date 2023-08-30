UNFPA hosts Caribbean Population and Development Forum

- Advertisement -

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean in collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and ECLAC will host the Caribbean Forum on Population Development on September 4 and 5 at the Royalton Resort in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The Forum will analyze and promote action to address key population issues affecting the subregion, through a review of progress in the implementation of the Montevideo Consensus, the regional agenda for population, ten years on from its adoption. The Forum will discuss emerging issues, and challenges, share lessons learned and best practices, and agree on actions to accelerate implementation of the Consensus.

Participants at the forum will review the Montevideo Consensus on Population and Development in the Caribbean’s development. There will be engagement of Governments, legislators, academia, youth leaders, and civil society organizations in a discussion about the status of implementation, opportunities, challenges, lessons learned, and best practices to hasten the realization of the Nairobi Commitments from the ICPD25 Summit as well as the Montevideo Consensus on Population and Development. Particularly, the discussions will also focus on important issues like adolescent pregnancy, Gender Based Violence (GBV), migration, and demographic resilience.

The goal is to build consensus on a Caribbean vision, develop an action plan to accelerate the Montevideo Consensus’ implementation and endorse commitments for the realization of the same.

Speakers:

Dr. Natalia Kanem UNFPA Executive Director

Hon. Sir Molwyn Joseph- Minister of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment, Antigua and Barbuda

Senator Samantha Marshall-Jr. Minister Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment

Diane Quarless, Director, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean