Over 100 regional and international experts in Fisheries and Aquaculture Regional Scientific Conference

The Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) will host a regional Scientific Conference of 130 authors and speakers from the Caribbean and internationally, who will present on 9 thematic areas of high interest to the fisheries and aquaculture sector. The virtual event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to commence on Monday, 28 August at 8:30 a.m. Central Standard Time or 10:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time.

Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General, CARICOM Secretariat, will deliver opening remarks, while Dr. Renata Clarke, Sub-Regional Coordinator for the Caribbean, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, will present the Feature Address.

Other Opening Ceremony speakers include Sen. Hon. Avinash Singh, Chair of the Ministerial Council of the CRFM and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Trinidad and Tobago; Ms. Shandira Ankiah, Acting Director of Fisheries, Fisheries Division, Trinidad and Tobago and Chair of the Caribbean Fisheries Forum; Mr. Milton Haughton, Executive Director, CRFM Secretariat; and Dr. Sandra Grant, Deputy Executive Director, CRFM Secretariat. Mr. Zojindra Arjune, Pastor and Deputy Director, Fisheries Management, Suriname, will offer the invocation.

The goal of this e-conference is to showcase the collective work done over the past two decades, since the establishment of the CRFM by CARICOM Heads of Government in 2002, while providing a space for networking, information exchange, and dialogue on a range of important topics.

The thematic areas are fisheries and food security in the region; legal, policy and institutional frameworks for fisheries; data and science for sustainable fisheries development and management; capacity building in fisheries; aquaculture and marine science; fisheries conservation and management; climate change, ocean acidification, disaster risk management and recovery in fisheries and aquaculture; international and regional cooperation and partnerships; and the future of the CRFM in blue economic growth in the region.

The Scientific Conference will run for 4 days, and the final session on Thursday, 31 August, will feature national reports from the 17 CRFM Member States of the CRFM on the Status of their fisheries and aquaculture industries.

The CRFM is an intergovernmental organization of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) whose Member States are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos Islands.