Caribbean Internet Governance Forum examines governance of Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

The 19th Caribbean Internet Governance Forum (CIGF) and 2nd Caribbean Youth Internet Governance Forum (CYIGF) convened their annual meetings from 22nd to 24th August to address critical issues surrounding the governance of the global digital landscape, under the theme, “Evolving Caribbean Internet Governance Priorities for Sustainable Development. The hybrid event witnessed the participation of distinguished leaders, experts and stakeholders from around the world to discuss strategies for ensuring an open, free, secure and inclusive internet.

Established in 2005, the CIGF has continually proven its significance in navigating the complex challenges of internet governance through its multi-stakeholder approach.

Mr. Amandeep Singh Gill, United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, participated in the 19th CIGF and highlighted in his keynote address the importance of the CIGF and its role in advocating for a more level playing field for small island developing states (SIDS). He remarked, “Keeping the internet open, free, secure and inclusive is a crucial global priority. For the small island developing states, it is literally a matter of life and death.”

With the tremendous opportunities but the daunting challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) on the horizon, Mr. Gill echoed the call about the need for comprehensive AI governance. He asserted, “The internet’s long-established multi-stakeholder institutions require more support than ever. Such an approach aligns with the ongoing negotiation process for the Global Digital Compact, a crucial initiative that aims to address digital divides and ensure comprehensive data and AI governance.”

Speaking during the opening ceremony, CTU Secretary-General Rodney Taylor was pleased to announce that, “The CTU will host an Open Forum on 12th October 2023 at the United Nations 18th Internet Governance Forum (IGF) taking place in Kyoto, Japan from 8th to 12th October 2023. The Open Forum will delve into the Global Digital Compact and the multi-stakeholder model’s efficacy, particularly for small island developing states (SIDS). The Forum will explore various approaches to ensure equitable opportunities and representation for SIDS in the digital era.”

Bringing greetings on behalf of the United Nations IGF Secretariat, Mr. Chengetai Masango, Head of Office of the UN IGF Secretariat, praised the Caribbean Youth Internet Governance Forum (CYIGF) initiative, stating that, “The Caribbean Youth IGF exemplifies your forward-thinking approach, ensuring that the next generation of experts and leaders skillfully advances the legacy of internet governance.”

Perennial partners and supporters of the Caribbean Internet Governance Forum, including Mr. Bevil Wooding of the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN); Mr. Kevon Swift of the Latin American and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC); Mr. Shernon Osepa of the Internet Society and Mr. Albert Daniels of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), also addressed the participants during the opening ceremony and contributed in a number of different sessions during the three-day event.

Designed by youth, for youth, the 2nd CYIGF, which took place on the afternoon of 22nd August, worked towards closing the gaps in youth representation and participation in regional Internet Governance initiatives. This vibrant platform provided young minds with the opportunity to have their voices heard, engage with thought leaders and champion digital inclusion and innovation.

The CIGF remains dedicated to promoting a digital future that respects the principles of inclusivity, security and freedom. Both Fora’s deliberations are set to foster a collaborative approach to shaping the evolving digital ecosystem, aligning with the United Nations’ broader vision for a sustainable and equitable global digital space, and ensuring that the Caribbean’s voice is heard in this critical area. The CIGF therefore also importantly reviewed its signature product, A Caribbean Internet Governance Policy Framework, approving updates to its 2016 edition to take account of technological developments in the interim. The updated version will be released in the coming weeks.

As the CIGF embarks on another year of stimulating dialogues and strategic exchanges, the commitment to align agendas, strengthen multi-stakeholder engagement and realise the objectives of the Global Digital Compact remain at the forefront of the discussions.