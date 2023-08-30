Boost for diaspora mentorship programme

- Advertisement -

A New York-based group working to enhance the lives of Antiguans and Barbudans at home and abroad has received a boost.

The Antigua and Barbuda Associations United (ABAU) was presented with eight computers to help prepare students for their future roles as professionals and business leaders.

The eight Dell Latitude 5430 (5000 Series) computers were handed over to the association by the twin island nation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Walton Webson, during a brief ceremony last week.

Money to buy the systems and expand the association’s mentorship programme was raised during the annual Independence Gala and Awards event hosted by the government’s New York offices last year.

“We cannot say enough by way of gratitude to our donors who went out of their way to sponsor the gala. It is deeply satisfying that as a result of their contribution we can present these systems to the Antigua and Barbuda Associations United so they can continue their work in positively impacting the young minds of our nation,” stated Ambassador Webson.

On hand to receive the donation were association members along with the group’s President Andy Howell.

“We are very grateful for the support of the New York offices of Antigua and Barbuda,” said Howell. “Their efforts and contribution will help students in Antigua and Barbuda continue learning and preparing for the future, like any other youth in the world.”

The ABAU is an umbrella body for more than 25 non-profit organisations in the northeast United States. It was founded in January 2006 with a mission to strengthen and unify Antigua and Barbuda community organisations throughout the US.

The mentorship programme aims to create a positive educational and financial culture that empowers secondary school students in Antigua and Barbuda with the tools to make informed choices.

Meanwhile, preparations are now well underway for this year’s gala and organisers have decided to make the Antigua and Barbuda Students Association the 2023 beneficiary of their fundraising efforts.

The gala will be held at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle on November 18 and will feature the Original Burning Flames.