UK implements visa requirement for Dominican Nationals

The UK government has announced today (Wednesday 19 July) that, with immediate effect, all Dominican nationals will require a visa before travelling to the UK, including to visit.

The changes, which come into effect immediately, will apply to all Dominican nationals seeking to enter the UK. However, there will be a four-week transition period until 15:00 BST 16 August. During this window, only visitors who booked their travel before 15:00 BST 19 July, will still be able to enter the UK without a visa.

The decision to bring in a visa regime on Dominica is in response to concerns relating to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) scheme. Visit visas are an important tool in reducing illegal migration, tackling organised crime and protecting national security, and this decision has been made to ensure that the visa system continues to operate as effectively as possible.

Acting British High Commissioner to Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, St Vincent & the Grenadines, St Lucia and St Christopher & Nevis, Charley Williams, said:

“The UK and Dominica enjoy a close relationship and our governments work together on a range of international issues. The UK is proud of the important role we have played in Dominica’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Maria, including through the United Kingdom Caribbean Investment Fund and Climate Resilience Execution Agency Dominica.

“Today’s announcement is a response to our long-standing concerns about Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment programme and the risk it poses to the UK. The changes will bring Dominica in line with many other visa national countries around the world with which the UK has strong and friendly relations. They do not change our commitment to the relationship between our countries or to Dominica’s future. Visas provide access to the UK while helping to secure the UK border.”

Visa applications are submitted and paid for online at VFS Global, after which applicants book an appointment to provide their biometrics and hand over their passport. The UK Government aims to process applications within 15 UK working days of receipt of the passport and biometrics. Applicants can apply up to three months in advance of travel.

A temporary UK Visa Application Centre where travellers can submit their passports and provide biometrics will operate regularly in Dominica. The first session is scheduled to run at Fort Young Hotel, Victoria Street, P.O. Box 519, Rosseau Dominica on 26 and 27 July, 1, 2, 8 and 9 August, depending on demand, with the aim of allowing applicants to receive their visas before the end of the transition period on 16 August, and with further sessions planned.

The cost of a six-month multiple entry visa for the UK can be found at: Visa fees – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). Longer validity visas are also available.

Dominican nationals who booked travel to the UK before 15:00 BST 19 July will still be able to enter the UK without a visa until 15:00 BST 16 August. Any passengers arriving after 15:00 BST 16 August will require a visa to enter the UK regardless of when their travel was booked. Anyone booking their flight after 15:00 BST 19 July will also need a visa, even if they arrive before 15:00 BST 16 August.

Dominican visitors already in the UK will not be affected by the new requirement for the remainder of their visit, but once they leave the UK, they will need a visa in order to enter the UK again.