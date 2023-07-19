Deep Water Harbour worker remains in critical condition

- Advertisement -

A 59-year-old man who was apparently crushed by a truck at Deep Water Harbour yesterday remains in critical condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Denroy Harrigan, who works for a local shipping firm, is said to have been pinned between the truck and a container shortly after midday Tuesday.

He underwent surgery last night for what is being described as largely orthopaedic injuries and is currently breathing via a ventilator. He is said to have suffered severe damage to his pelvic area.

Port Authority boss Darwin Telemaque told Observer the accident is believed to have happened when the truck driver reversed without seeing Harrigan who was opening the back of a container.

Telemaque is due to meet with the shipping company today.