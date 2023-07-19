Application Open for Young Caribbean Entrepreneurs in the handcraft field

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority and the office of the Prime Minister’s Entrepreneurial Development Fund is pleased to announce that the Caribbean Export Development Agency in collaboration with UNESCO has launched an incubator initiative to support the Cultural and Creative industries.

Through this initiative, creative and scalable project ideas within the handcraft sub-sector of the Cultural and Creative Industries and in their early stages of generation, will be able to strengthen their export promotion skills, new market entry opportunities and regional network building.

The Entrepreneurship and Incubator component aims to strengthen capacities for the development of new cultural projects, self-employment and start-up/scale-up activities. The innovative and entrepreneurial project development supported by the Programme will improve beneficiaries’ access to new knowledge, markets, management models and sources of funding.

During this six-week program, from August 2023 to early September 2023, participants will engage in a variety of enriching activities designed to enhance Artisans’ entrepreneurial skills.

The Application Process, Eligibility Criteria and Deadline for Submission Applications are now open and will close on July 31, 2023. To apply, follow these steps.

Applicants should apply through this link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XZMFRTC to provide personal data and information on their handcraft business and or entrepreneurship initiative/project.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old. Applicants must be citizens and permanent residents of Antigua & Barbuda. Professional requirements: young entrepreneurs with an early-stage business initiative /project within the handicraft field of the cultural and creative sector. At the time of application, candidates will also be asked to provide the following supporting documents:

a. Portfolio with evidence of work related to the handcraft field within the culture and creative industries sector.

b. Digital copy of your ID or passport. The deadline for submitting the applications is 31 July 2023, at 23:59 Paris time (UTC +2h)

Successful applicants will be notified no later than 18 August 2023.