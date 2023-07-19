Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority hosts inaugural exhibition at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival 2023

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority exhibited for the first time at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival – a unique celebration of food and travel. Now in its third year, on Saturday 15th July, over 7,000 food lovers visited London’s Business Design Centre for the event.



The twin island nation of Antigua and Barbuda was one of the destinations represented at the Food Festival, showcasing local delicacies such as saltfish, fungi, goat water with fried dumplings, seasoned rice, sugar cake and rum cake provided by London-based Antiguan caterers.

Special guest Kareem Roberts, son of Antiguan cricketing legend Sir Andy Roberts, joined the stand following his appearance on the Great British Menu to discuss Antigua and Barbuda’s culinary delights.

At the wider festival, there were demonstrations and interviews with the culinary world’s leading voices at the Main Stage teaching guests how to make delicious dishes in the Masterclass Theatres. The legendary celebrity chef Andi Oliver appeared in the Speakers Corner followed by a book signing of her recent book Pepperpot Diaries. On the exhibition floor, a wide array of exhibitors from across the globe offered samples and expertise, while in the Marketplace, visitors were able to buy gifts, source rare ingredients for their store cupboards and enjoy some of London’s best street food all in one place.

Cherrie Osborne, Director of UK & Europe for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority says: “We were thrilled to be exhibiting for the first time at such a prestigious event which was attended by so many keen travellers. The National Geographic Food Festival is a fantastic way to share Antigua and Barbuda’s gastronomy with foodies, inspiring them to consider the islands for their next culinary holiday. We were especially excited to promote Restaurant Week 2024 following the incredible success of the 2023 iteration.”

For more information on Antigua and Barbuda visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com. For more information on the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival 2022 visit www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/national-geographic-traveller-food-festival