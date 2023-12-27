Two youths discharged from hospital following Boxing Day stabbing

- Advertisement -

Two youths – DeSonte Barton, 23, and Jaheim Mannix, 18 – have been released from the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre following a Boxing Day stabbing at the Point J’ouvert Street Jam.

Barton allegedly told police he was visiting the area for the celebration when he was suddenly attacked by seven unidentified men dressed in hoodies and ski masks.

The assailants, armed with a cutlass, inflicted multiple wounds, including to Barton’s right jaw, right shoulder, left hand, and nose before fleeing the scene.

A witness said she saw the young man bleeding heavily.

Mannix indicated that he had tried to intervene in a fight in which a male was about to be stabbed by another, but was himself then stabbed from behind, leaving four wounds in his lower and upper back.

None of the injuries reported were deemed life-threatening by doctors.

The fight brought the J’ouvert Street Jam—a staple Boxing Day event in the Point community—to an abrupt halt. Prime Minister Gaston Browne—the MP for the area and a sponsor of the events—posted on social media that “urgent and sustained interventions are required by all stakeholders, starting with parents to resolve youth violence”.