Hospital welcomes four Christmas Day babies

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre’s Maternity Department was a hub of joy and excitement as doctors and midwives worked together in delivering four precious bundles of joy into the world on Christmas Day.

The little princess of Ernelle Denard was first to make an entrance, arriving at 7.12am and weighing a healthy 6lbs 13oz.

Mother and baby were reported to be in good health, bringing immense joy to the proud family.

Shortly after, Leanne Joseph’s baby boy graced the world at 11.14am, tipping the scales at a solid 7lbs, leaving his elated mom unable to contain her happiness.

As the day went on, the joy continued with the arrival of a beautiful baby girl at 2.07pm, weighing a robust 7lbs 10oz.

The festivities concluded on a high note with the birth of a bouncing baby boy at 9.27pm, weighing in at 7lbs 14oz.

The Maternity Department echoed with the laughter and cries of these new arrivals, marking Christmas Day with the gift of life.

The dedicated medical staff ensured a safe and joyous environment for the families welcoming these little miracles into their lives.