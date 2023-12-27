Public urged to respect Jeff Bezos’ privacy during his Antigua vacation

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

As the world’s tallest sailing yacht, the Koru, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, graces Falmouth Harbour, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez has emphasised the need for privacy for the high-profile visitor and his wife during their vacation.

Minister Fernandez, recognising the fascination surrounding the arrival of the US$500 million superyacht with its three towering masts, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Mr Jeff Bezos and his wife as they enjoy their vacation in our beautiful twin island nation.

“The allure of the Koru is undeniable, but we kindly ask for everyone’s understanding and utmost respect for their privacy during this special time.”

The vessel features exterior design by Dykstra Naval Architects and interior design by Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi. Completed by the Dutch company Oceanco earlier this year, the Koru stands as a marvel of modern engineering and design.

The three-masted schooner, resplendent in classical elegance, glides through the waters, boasting a midnight blue hull and a gracefully designed canoe stern.

She offers deck space of more than 400 feet in length, and features three Jacuzzis and a swimming pool.

Internally, the yacht exudes a timeless and contemporary style, featuring natural wood tones harmoniously paired with warm neutrals and exquisitely patterned textiles.

Fernandez added that every effort is being made to ensure an enjoyable experience for the esteemed guests.

As the festive season continues, residents, tourists, and the media are reminded to exercise discretion, allowing Bezos and his company to relish their vacation without intrusion.