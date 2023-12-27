Travel agent arrested on multiple fraud charges 

- Advertisement -

A travel agent allegedly at the heart of several scams—which include defrauding the government – has been found and arrested.

Michelle Anthony, of Lightfoot, who was reported missing earlier this month, has been charged with four separate instances of fraud—allegedly taking over EC$44,000 of customers’ money for her own benefit.

She was granted bail by the court amounting to $80,000 ($6,500 in cash). She was required to hand over all travel documents, supply two sureties and must check in at the All Saints Police Station three times weekly among other conditions.

The 50-year-old is expected back in court on February 27.

On September 2, the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission issued a statement announcing that reigning Panorama champions, Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, were unable to travel as scheduled to New York to attend Antigua and Barbuda Day festivities.

The commission said that the “unfortunate situation has resulted in significant setbacks to our planned activities and performances, including the…2023 Labour Day celebrations in New York”.

Anthony is said to have taken EC$29,031.31 from the government on August 25 to pay for the tickets but instead spent it on herself.

Meanwhile, a second victim, Dianna Adams, was reportedly defrauded twice of EC$1,500 – first on December 1 and then on December 10.

And a third person, Ethel McKenzie-Hector, was allegedly defrauded of EC$12,650 between August 15 and December 13.

The offences are said to have occurred in Old Parham Road and Friars Hill Road.

Observer recently reported another set of allegations, that apparently also took place in Old Parham Road, in which two people were defrauded of a total EC$5,000 in April for three plane tickets to travel to Guyana on December 12.

Another individual reportedly also purchased a single airline ticket valued at EC$2,190 on October 19, for travel to Guyana—also on December 12.

But when they attempted to check in for the flight at the VC Bird International Airport, they were informed that the tickets had never been purchased.

It is unclear whether these instances have been directly linked to Anthony by police.