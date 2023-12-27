Buckley’s, PEL Boys and Bullets win in 100 balls cricket competition 

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Buckley’s 3J’s, PEL Boys and Bryson’s Bullets were winners in the Bullets 100 Tapeball Competition when play continued on Tuesday in Pigotts.

In the opening clash, 3J’s had the better of VIP by 74 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, the victors raised a total of 173 for seven from their 100 balls.

Richie Thomas hit a top score of 65 with two fours and seven sixes. There were two wickets each for Dimitri Luca, Kadeem Josiah and Malique Marcellin bowling for the opponents.

VIP were then restricted to just 99 all out from 87 balls with Almond Peters hitting a top score of 19 not out. Kadeem Henry bagged four wickets for just six runs in 20 balls.

Meanwhile, PEL Boys beat TG’s Welding and Fab Underdogs by 34 runs.

Batting first, PEL Boys posted 196 all out in 98 balls with Amos Bruney making 103 with eight fours and 11 sixes. Tyree Moore and Michael Harilall both picked up three wickets for the opponents.

Underdogs were then limited to just 162 for six in their 100 balls. Their best effort came from Kenny Benjamin who made 39 not out with three fours and three sixes. Moore added 34 not out to the losing effort. Bruney picked up a five-for, claiming five wickets for 16 runs in 20 balls for the victors.

In the other match contested Tuesday, Bryson’s Bullets beat Classic Eleven by 73 runs.

Bullets posted 200 for six in their 100 deliveries with knocks of 63 and 47 from Kimani George and Tassilo Allen respectively. Kevin Pitman and Jaheem Norde picked up three and two wickets respectively.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Classic Eleven were bowled out for 127 in 97 balls with Kimari Clarke hitting a top score of 33. Allen was the pick of the bowlers for the victors with three wickets for two runs in seven balls while there were two wickets each for Kerry Burton and Andra Samuel.