Two telecoms firms broken into, cellphones stolen

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Thieves targeted two telecommunications companies over the weekend taking an undisclosed number of mobile devices.

Observer received confirmation that both Digicel and Flow on Market Street were broken into sometime on Sunday.

Flow on Market Street after break-in

Flow declined to comment on the matter but a representative from Digicel told our newsroom that the perpetrator or perpetrators shattered the front door to gain entry into the store.

Several handsets were stolen but the individual was unable to gain access to any other part of the building.

The company’s alarm system alerted security to the incident but the thief was able to make off with some of the trackable devices.

Digicel on Market Street after break-in

The break-in did not hamper Digicel’s operations, the representative stated.

In fact, the company still has several mobile devices available for purchase.

Police say that the matter is under investigation.