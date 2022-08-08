International plus size pageant postponed, again

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A representative from Antigua and Barbuda along with several other bold beauties were gearing up to grace the stage in the Miss Plus Size Universe International pageant on Saturday, but their hopes were somewhat crushed.

The competition, which had already been postponed once, was put off again, this time until November 5.

It is said that these delays have been due to the unavailability of flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines where the competition is slated to be staged.

Forty-eight-year-old Eugeney Bailey of Antiguan parentage will be representing the land of sun, sea and sand against 12 other plus size women from around the globe.

Bailey, though eager to win the crown, was glad that the contest was adjourned since she was a bit under the weather on Saturday.

The pageant consists of four segments – swimsuit, evening wear, talent and interview.

Bailey hopes to captivate the audience with her personality and God-given vocals on the night of the pageant whenever it kicks off in St Vincent.

She is also encouraging residents to support her by going to the Antigua Curvy Divas Facebook page and casting a vote for her to win the People’s Choice Award.

Supporters can vote every day until the night of the competition.