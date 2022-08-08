Falmouth family on top of the world after conquering Kilimanjaro

- Advertisement -

A Falmouth family are on top of the world after completing an incredible 97km trek to the summit of Africa’s highest peak, fulfilling a long-held dream.

The four adults and four teenagers – the youngest of whom is just 14 – described their nine-day voyage up and down Mount Kilimanjaro as “awful and amazing all at the same time”.

In addition to reaching the top of the dormant volcano, which towers almost 6,000 metres above sea level, the hardy Knoblauch and Macdonald families have raised more than US$3,600 for the Kenya Kesho School for Girls.

Sisters Kirsten Knoblauch and Jane Macdonald were born in Nairobi, Kenya, and say Kilimanjaro in neighbouring Tanzania was the backdrop to numerous camping and safari trips when they were children.

Kirsten, who has lived in the English Harbour area for 15 years, wanted to retrace the footsteps of her father’s 1976 voyage to the mountain’s summit to mark her 50th birthday. Joining her was husband Justin, who owns Antiguan construction firm Mount Joy Development, daughter Eleanor, 16, and son Alister, 14, along with Jane, her husband John and their 15-year-old twins Eilidh and Nina, who are from Scotland.

Alister may have been the youngest in the group but he’s no stranger to sporting feats having recently competed in the 2022 Optimist World Championship in Turkey, as part of the Antigua and Barbuda team.

Kirsten, a florist by profession, said the Knoblauchs walked the “length and breadth of Antigua” in training for their climb, which she said had been the “best birthday gift” she could have imagined.

The families chose the Northern Circuit route, comprising a full circumnavigation of the mountain. In addition to being the longest path, it is also said to be the most scenic.

They made it to the summit – Uhuru Peak – at 8.20am on August 2.

It was “a very emotional family moment for all of us”, Kirsten told Observer.

“The days leading up to summit night were just incredible; mile upon mile of rugged Africa, the mountain always looming in the foreground and the clouds always below us,” she continued.

She said “the hardest night of our lives began at 12pm and never seemed to end”.

“Until finally we watched the sunrise at Gillmans Peak (18,885ft). Hour upon hour of a slow shuffle up – ‘pole pole’ which in Swahili means slowly. It was steep, extremely cold – minus 10 degrees Celsius – and everyone suffered with a varying degree of altitude sickness,” Kirsten recalled.

“Another hour on from Gillmans Peak we reached Uhuru Peak (19,341ft).

“The exceptional guides and porters from Zara Tours assisted us all the way. Without them, we would not have been able to summit.

“Pure determination is paramount; it’s not for the faint-hearted.”

Kirsten said the families were delighted to have raised substantial funds via an online JustGiving page for the non-profit Kenyan school which aims to eradicate poverty through education.

“It was a huge experience for us and especially our teenagers, whom we are so proud of. It was my son’s idea to bring the Antiguan flag – which is actually a towel – to the summit. It made for the best summit photo,” she added.

The families are currently relaxing in Zanzibar before the Knoblauchs fly back to Antigua on Thursday.