Two men appear in court charged with possession of cannabis in separate incidents

This week, two men have appeared before a magistrate in separate cases, facing charges related to the possession of large quantities of cannabis.

On Tuesday, Cliff Darroux from Dominica appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel, charged with possession of 41 cannabis plants and cultivation of the plants which weighed 40 pounds in total.

He was granted bail set at $100,000 for the drugs, valued at $80,000, and was required to pay $10,000 in cash.

Additionally, he was instructed to surrender his Dominican passport, provide two sureties, and report to a police station three days a week.

Darroux’s next hearing is scheduled for May 29.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, Damar Stapleton from Bendals was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison for the second time.

Stapleton,37, was arrested and charged with importing 20 pounds of cannabis into the country on March 13.

He is also facing charges of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer, and involvement in the supplying of cannabis. These alleged offences took place at the Deep Water Harbour.

Stapleton was already on remand for similar offences he allegedly committed on March 7, 2024.

During a joint operation by the police and customs at the main seaport, 41 packages of cannabis weighing 41 pounds were discovered.

Stapleton’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 9.