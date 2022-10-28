Two founding members of DNA resign, say they have no intention to join another party

- Advertisement -

The country’s newest political party has been rocked by the resignations of two of its founding members.

Malaka Parker, chairperson of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) and Bruce Goodwin, the party’s first vice president, cited irreconcilable differences with party leaders in a letter announcing their departure Thursday night.

Their comments incurred a fiery response from DNA leaders who said they “categorically reject their unfounded allegations regarding accountability and transparency in their letter as there is absolutely no instance or evidence to support what is clearly a red herring”.

Parker spoke further about her personal decision in a message aimed primarily towards constituents in St John’s Rural West whom she had hoped to represent.

“I sit comfortable with this decision. It was not an easy one but it was the right one. Let me say that this message is for my Rural West family to whom I owe so much. I love you. I am yours. You are mine. I have always credited my community with the warrior spirit that flows within me,” she shared.

She reminded her constituents that it was in the Greenbay community that her commitment to social justice, grit, determination and “ability to talk truth to power” was forged.

Parker thanked her supporters for believing in her – and issued some biting words to the ruling party which she claims has long neglected the area which includes the vibrant suburbs of Gray’s Farm and Greenbay.

She said: “The constituency of Rural West is the most neglected, the most underserved and the most unrepresented constituency in our community, yet it comprises the hardest working, the most resilient people in our nation. You are the backbone of Antigua and Barbuda and you are the bedrock of an economy that has failed to deliver for majority of the people.”

Parker also spoke of the area’s infrastructural, economic and social needs and said she remained gripped by urgency to find solutions.

“My determination to break this cycle of political abuse has not been quelled. I am still on path and know my part is tied to you so this is not the end Rural West. My work to alleviate the pressure which confront you continues,” she vowed.

The pair’s departure is a major blow for the DNA which has been battling to establish itself as a viable option for voters jaded by the country’s two main parties – the incumbent Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) and the principal opposition the United Progressive Party (UPP).

And, with elections just around the corner, their resignations will do little to help convince undecided voters to back the DNA.

The third party was formed in 2016 by a number of former UPP members following a bitter leadership battle between DNA leader Joanne Massiah and UPP leader Harold Lovell.

DNA leaders suggested Parker and Goodwin would now join the UPP party “given their previous failed efforts to persuade the DNA not participate in the upcoming general elections”.

Goodwin told Observer this morning that he had no immediate plans to do so, but that as a long-time ardent supporter it remained a possibility.

However, Parker said she will be focussing on expanding the work of her non-profit, Hands Up Foundation.

Meanwhile, the UPP’s PRO Damani Tabor said neither Parker nor Goodwin has officially approached the party with a view to joining it.

However, he said the UPP has an open-door policy and would be willing to accept anyone to join its fight to oust the current administration.

Meanwhile, speaking on the new development, political analyst Peter Wickham said that he is “disappointed that the party is not thinking about merging, but in a sense, I am happy to see that there are members who appreciate that this thing is a suicide mission and it’s really better to join with the UPP or, alternatively, the ABLP.”

He posited that if the DNA does not join forces with the UPP, they will “steal votes for the UPP and help the ABLP along”.

Bruce Goodwin, first vice president of the Democratic National Alliance. (Photo courtesy caribbeanelections.com)