All hail out latest centenarian, Christopher Brown

He was born in Freeman’s Village on October 29, 1922, to Martha Thomas and David Brown. His wife, Madiana, now deceased, bore him six children – Angella, Genetta, Bernadine, Trevor, Dunstan and Ralston (deceased). As you can imagine, he was a happy family man.

Christopher provided for his family by working at the Antigua Sugar Factory, Jumby Bay, the West Indies Oil Company, and at the Mill Reef Club with the Mellons. He was also quite a farmer and gardener. He loved the soil, he loved nature. He also delighted in a good plate of seasoned rice, his favourite dish.

On Sundays, he attended the Methodist Church, and sang loudest when singing his favourite hymn, O GOD, OUR HELP IN AGES PAST.

He has been blessed with a long, rich life, and he is still going strong. Here’s wishing him a most delightful birthday today. May God bless our dearest Christopher Brown with more happy birthdays. He is a national treasure.