Motorist allegedly involved in road accident with AUA students, gets bail

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The motorist who allegedly knocked down two American University of Antigua (AUA) students on Friars Hill Road last weekend, was granted bail yesterday in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court.

Karim Edwards, the husband of a local magistrate, is charged with dangerous driving.

He is said to be responsible for the injuries suffered by two medical students who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Twenty-one-year-old Kenneth Mathew, who suffered a severe brain injury, is said to be heavily sedated while his 19-year-old female companion Priyanjana Das is currently conscious but underwent surgery to amputate an arm.

The duo was reportedly struck while crossing the highway.

Preparations are said to be underway to fly the two medical students overseas for specialist medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Edwards, a 45-year-old Accountant, was granted bail my Magistrate Dexter Wason in the sum of $20,000 with a $5,000 cash component.

He was ordered to surrender his travel documents, report to a nearby police station three days a week and present two Antiguan sureties.

Edwards’ licence was also suspended indefinitely.

The father of two is represented by Attorney Wendel Robinson who requested full disclosure of the police’s case file before proceeding.

The case was then adjourned until January 12, 2023.

Should Matthew succumb to his injuries, Edwards’ charge will be upgraded to causing death by dangerous driving, a serious charge carrying a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment which would have to be adjudicated before a judge.

The charge of dangerous driving, however, can be dealt with summarily (in the Magistrate’s Court).

If so, the maximum sentence one could face is six months for a first time offender, or 12 months for a repeat offender, whereas the maximum is two years on conviction on indictment.