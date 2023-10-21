Troy Strunkey remembered as family-oriented, jovial – and an avid motorcyclist

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Jovial, family-oriented and full of life is how a father-of-three who died in a road accident on October 12 is being remembered by friends and family.

Eldean Troy Strunkey, 52, of Old Parham Road, was killed after apparently losing control of his motorbike on Sir Sydney Walling Highway and colliding with a utility pole.

Known by the nickname ‘Bleed’ in some circles, Strunkey had a deep love for his three children, his brother, Clifford Eric Strunkey, told Observer.

He recounted that his brother was fond of socialising with friends, riding his motorcycle, playing pool and travelling.

Food was another favourite, specifically seasoned rice and seafood.

One particular thing that will forever be remembered by him is the greeting he would always receive from his brother, “Ah Eric Strunkey, this boy me lub he see”, notwithstanding time or place.

Eric spoke of his favourite memories of his brother, which were the times they would hang out over Labour Weekend in Brooklyn, New York. In this memory, it’s evident that Strunkey was not one to hesitate in protecting his family.

“Burning Flames was usually on the parkway and the crowds were crazy. But when the pushing and shoving starts, Troy will show up out of nowhere to clear them out from around us,” Eric Strunkey said.

Jo-Ann Dowdye, who grew up with Strunkey, spoke of the person she knew for most of her life.

“He laughed a lot…He was a friend that became family. He lived a great life, may his soul rest in peace,” she told Observer.

Well-known musician Vince ‘Kazi’ McCoy, who also knew Strunkey during his childhood, shared some fond recollections too.

“My most memorable memory I have about Troy is us growing up together, hanging out by the house by Herberts. They used to have a big swing set in the yard and we just playing, running around, hanging out,” he said.

Strunkey was loved by many – and for many reasons, including his jovial personality.

“Troy was always full of life, energy and excitement. There’s never a dull moment around him,” Eric Strunkey stated.

Eldean Troy Strunkey was the father of Eric, Erin, and Erissa Strunkey, and was the son of Randolph Strunkey and Eldeana Martin Strunkey Wade. He last resided at Campsite, Antigua.