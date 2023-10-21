Hurricane Tammy’s inches ever closer at 159 miles southeast

Saturday, October 21, 2023 – 5:00 AM AST

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center reveals that Hurricane Tammy is turning northwestward, positioning itself to the east of Dominica. This shift is expected to bring hurricane conditions and heavy rainfall to the Leeward Islands later today and tonight.

Hurricane Tammy Advisory Number 12

Location: 15.2N 60.4W

Distance: 159.53 miles southeast of Antigua

Maximum Sustained Winds: 80 mph

Movement: Northwest at 9 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 991 mb

Watch persists for Dominica and the Netherlands has issued a Hurricane Watch for Saba and St. Eustatius. Meanwhile, Dominica, Saba, and St. Eustatius are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Additionally, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Martinique and the British Virgin Islands.

The forecast anticipates Tammy continuing its northwestward motion, with a north-northwestward turn expected on Sunday, followed by a northward turn on Monday. On this track, the centre of the hurricane will either move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday, eventually progressing north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon.

With maximum sustained winds at 80 mph, fluctuations in intensity are possible in the coming days. However, Tammy is projected to maintain its hurricane status while passing near or over the Leeward Islands.

The hazards associated with Hurricane Tammy include hurricane conditions expected to begin in the hurricane warning area later this morning, extending northward across the Leeward Islands today and tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning areas today and tonight, with the possibility of hurricane conditions in the hurricane watch areas during the same timeframe. Additionally, tropical storm conditions may be felt on Martinique today and in the British Virgin Islands tonight and Sunday.

Rainfall predictions call for:

Leeward Islands : 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 12 inches.

: 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 12 inches. Portions of the Windward Islands : Expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 6 inches.

: Expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 6 inches. British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: Anticipate 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of up to 4 inches.

These rains have the potential to induce localized flash and urban flooding and isolated mudslides, especially in elevated regions.

The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 8:00 AM AST, with the next complete advisory scheduled for 11:00 AM AST. As Hurricane Tammy approaches, residents are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed through official sources.