Sentencing of convicted rapist Leon Riley set for Monday

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man previously convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl near Pensioners Beach seven years ago is set to face his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Leon Riley was initially charged in April 2016 and, after a jury found him guilty of rape and serious indecency, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

However, in November 2021, Riley’s conviction was overturned by the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal due to a legal technicality, resulting in his release.

A retrial was subsequently ordered and took place in May under the supervision of a new judge, Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

In June, following the retrial, a new jury panel found Riley guilty, leading to his incarceration while awaiting sentencing.

The sentencing was scheduled for earlier this month but the prosecution indicated that they required further details from the victim regarding the impact of the ordeal on her life.

As a result, the matter has been adjourned to Monday.