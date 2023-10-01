Tropical Storm Watch for Philippe in effect

- Advertisement -

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Centre in the US which monitors these weather systems in the Atlantic and the Pacific, on the forecast track, the centre of Philippe is forecast to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Monday night.

At 1100 am. the centre of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 58.7 West. Philippe is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected to begin today and continue into tonight. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected on Monday, followed by a northward motion on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Centre says tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas by Monday morning. Philippe is forecast to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain for Antigua and Barbuda and 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the leeward islands. This may result in isolated to scattered flash flooding.

Residents are encouraged to ensure that their hurricane plans are complete and continue monitoring the local media for updates.