Antigua and Barbuda’s Wadadli Girls Open ECCB International Netball Championship Campaign By Edging Out Dominica

By Samuel Peters

Host nation Antigua and Barbuda got off to a head start with a win against arguably another home team, Dominica, edging them 45 to 41.

In the first quarter, Antigua and Barbuda’s Wadadli Girls held the lead by just two points with 12-10 going to the second quarter. In the second set, Dominica turned up the attack, managing to outscore the Antiguans in the quarter but the latter still were leaders by the first half 20-19.

The Antiguan and Barbudan team came out with great energy in the third quarter, winning 34-20, by shutting down the defence of the Nature Girls by netting 14 points and limiting their scoring chances.

Just when many thought the Dominicans would just roll over and lose, they were wrong. The girls from the Nature Isle came out firing and netted some 21 points in the final quarter compared to Antigua and Barbuda’s 11 points. But the Wadadli Girls, having won the previous three quarters, had done enough to win the game, 45 to 41.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Rayana Regis and Tashana Bloomfield scored 24 from 36 attempts and scored 21 from 29 attempts respectively. Galiene Gordon-Seraphine scored 22 from 27 attempts, while Andrea Panthier scored 19 from 27 attempts for Dominica.

In the other games, the tournament opener saw St Vincent and the Grenadines beat Cayman Islands 60-42. St Lucia beat neighbours Montserrat by 53 points to win 58-05, while the Spice Girls from Grenada beat the ladies from Sugar City, St Kitts, by 13 points in a score of 58-45.

All games will be played at the YMCA Complex.