Sentencing of rape convict pushed back

By Latrishka Thomas

The sentencing hearing for a man who had previously been convicted of rape for a heinous assault on a 15-year-old girl near Pensioners Beach has been postponed.

Leon Riley faced initial charges in April 2016, and after a jury trial found him guilty of rape and serious indecency, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

However, in November 2021, Riley’s conviction was overturned by the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal due to a legal technicality, leading to his release.

Subsequently, a retrial was ordered, commencing in May under the oversight of a new judge, Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

Following a retrial earlier this year, a fresh jury panel found Riley guilty in June, leading to his incarceration while awaiting sentencing.

Although the sentencing was scheduled for yesterday, the prosecution indicated that they required further details from the victim regarding the impact of the ordeal on her life.

Consequently, the matter has been adjourned to October 23.