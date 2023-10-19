Tropical Storm Tammy strengthens, prompting Tropical Storm Watch for Antigua and Barbuda

By Samantha Simon

Tropical Storm Tammy has continued to intensify, and the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory reveals a stronger storm. As it approaches, it brings the potential for tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall that could impact the region beginning Friday.

Tropical Storm Watches remain in effect for several areas, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

A Tropical Storm Watch implies that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Here are the key details from the 8:00 AM AST advisory:

Location: Tammy is currently positioned at latitude 13.5 North and longitude 55.1 West, about 465 miles (745 km) east-southeast of Guadeloupe.

Maximum Sustained Winds: The storm now boasts maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h).

Movement: Tammy is moving steadily west at 16 mph (26 km/h). It is forecasted to make a turn toward the west-northwest tonight, followed by a northwestward turn on Friday night or Saturday. This trajectory will bring the centre of Tammy near or over the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday.

Intensity: Gradual strengthening is anticipated in the coming days, with the possibility of Tammy reaching hurricane intensity by early Saturday.

Wind Field: Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the centre.

Minimum Central Pressure: The minimum central pressure is recorded at 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Impacts:

Through Saturday night, Tammy is expected to bring significant rainfall, with storm total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and maximum amounts of up to 10 inches across portions of the northern Windward into the Leeward Islands. Additionally, rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with maximum amounts of 4 inches, are anticipated for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico. These rainfall levels may result in isolated flash and urban flooding, as well as isolated mudslides in areas of elevated terrain.

Furthermore, swells generated by Tammy will begin affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, potentially causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated on local weather advisories and take necessary precautions.

The meteorological team will continue to closely monitor Tammy’s progress and provide further updates as the storm approaches. Preparedness and safety measures are paramount as Antigua and Barbuda brace for the potential impacts of this strengthening tropical storm.