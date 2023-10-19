Schools welcome gifts of water fountains

- Advertisement -

As the stifling temperatures continue, St John’s Rural West MP Richard Lewis has donated water fountains – along with the requisite plumbing fittings – to the Green Bay Primary School and the Five Islands Primary School.

MP Richard Lewis said he wanted to give back to his community (Photo contributed)

Lewis said his family prides itself on giving back to a community that helped to make them who they are today. He thanked his brothers Stafford Lewis and Auckland “Allie” Lewis for their kind assistance to the endeavour, along with Yvonne Ambrose, Community Development Officer, for coordinating the effort.

Both schools commended MP Lewis for the timely donation. The installation of the water fountains is being carried out by the Ministry of Works.