Hon. Richard Lewis makes timely donation of water fountains to schools

In this period of excessive heat, the Hon. Richard Lewis, Member of Parliament for St. John’s Rural West, has donated water fountains (along with the requisite plumbing fittings) to the Green Bay Primary School and the Five Islands Primary School.

MP Lewis says his family prides itself in giving back to a community that helped to make them who they are today.

He wishes to thank his brother, Stafford Lewis, and also Auckland “Allie” Lewis (another brother), for their kind assistance and contribution to the endeavour.

His thanks also go to Ms. Yvonne Ambrose, Community Development Officer, for coordinating the effort.

Both schools commended MP Lewis for the timely donation.

The installation of the water fountains is being done by the Ministry of Works.