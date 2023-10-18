Calvin Ayre Foundation Donates EC$65K to the Department of Youth Affairs to Assist in Youth Empowerment

- Advertisement -

The Calvin Ayre Foundation (CAF), during a brief handover ceremony on Monday, donated EC$65,000 to the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA), to assist in their mandate of empowering the nation’s youth.

The donation not only covers the purchase of computers, printers, projectors, office stationery and other necessary equipment to execute daily tasks, but also goes towards sponsoring the department’s Entrepreneurship Program, slated for January 2024.

Director of the Department of Youth Affairs, Dr. Jrucella Samuel, says she is filled with gratitude and appreciation for the generous donation by CAF.

“As you know, an investment in the youth is an investment in our collective future. Thank you once again to the Calvin Ayre Foundation for this generosity. Your generosity will empower many young people; help them to pursue their dreams, overcome challenges and make a positive difference in the world.”

National Youth Ambassadors, Shaquan O’Neil and Esquire Henry were also in attendance and expressed similar sentiments.

O’Neil said he believes the donation signifies the start of a partnership between the Department of Youth Affairs and the Calvin Ayre Foundation. Henry is particularly happy for the sponsorship towards the launch of the Youth Entrepreneurship Program in January 2024.

“I’m truly looking forward to seeing us get the opportunity to empower entrepreneurs; seeing our youth taking steps to creating new ideas, social programs and implementing businesses.”

The DYA’s Project and Development Officer, Carolyn Perry, also expressed thanks to the Foundation.

“It is said that hands that give are better than praying lips. We reached out to the Calvin Ayre Foundation, and they answered our call and now we are eternally grateful for their contribution. We can see good things ahead.”

Also representing the DYA at the handover ceremony were Senior Program Officer, Sophia Zachariah and Program Assistant, Nekesha Joseph.

Senator Samantha Marshall, who was unable to attend due to another engagement, conveyed her heartfelt thanks.

“The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation, and the Environment, under which the Department of Youth Affairs falls, is forever grateful for the generosity shown by the Calvin Ayre Foundation for their timely donation towards our Youth Empowerment programs.

This sponsorship has given the Ministry, the Department of Youth Affairs, and all those participating in the program, a chance to envision a positive future with a great approach to entrepreneurship.”

Media Relations Specialist for CAF, Jamilla Kirwan, said the Calvin Ayre Foundation is always happy to offer financial assistance to various causes, particularly in the areas of education & sports, emergency response and social development.

“The donation and sponsorship will not only assist the DYA in managing their daily tasks but will bring to fruition the Department’s Youth Entrepreneurship initiative, which will be launched in January 2024, Kirwan said.

“We are delighted to be playing a role in empowering the youth of our nation, who are the future of our nation, and wish the Department of Youth Affairs continued success.”

One of the mandates of the Department of Youth Affairs includes building strategic partnerships with national, regional, and international stakeholders in youth empowerment initiatives.

Kirwan says Ambassador Ayre, an entrepreneur himself, is pleased to be partnering with the DYA in achieving its goals for the benefit of the nation’s youth.