All public learning institutions to be closed to students

In light of the impending passage of Tropical Storm Tammy, Director of Education, Clare Browne has advised that all public learning institutions will be closed on Friday October 20th, 2023.

This decision has been taken to allow proper preventative preparation to take place on the school premises. In addition many of the schools are used as storm shelters.

All faculty and ancillary staff are required to report to work to assist with the process, with the understanding that there will be early departure, as directed by the principals, to permit staff to make their personal preparations.

The Director also strongly recommends that private schools take similar action.