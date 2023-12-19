Traffic control measures implemented for festive season in St. John’s

- Advertisement -

In preparation for the bustling Christmas period, the Head of the Traffic Department in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Superintendent Rodney Ellis, has invoked powers under Section 89 (1) of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 460.

This decision aims to ensure the proper control of vehicular traffic in the city of St. John’s during the holiday festivities.

Effective from Wednesday, December 20th, 2023, to Saturday, December 23rd, 2023, the section of Market Street stretching between South Street and Church Street, along with New Gate Street from Corn Alley to Pope’s Head Street, will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

The closures will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. On Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, the closure will extend from 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

Motorists are urged to take note of these temporary traffic adjustments and to plan their routes accordingly during the specified dates and times.

These measures have been implemented to enhance public safety, facilitate pedestrian movement, and ensure a smooth flow of activities during the festive season in the city.

Superintendent Ellis emphasizes the importance of cooperation from the public in adhering to these temporary traffic regulations.

The Royal Police Force aims to create a secure and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors alike as they engage in Christmas shopping, festivities, and gatherings within the designated areas.

As the holiday spirit fills the air, the Traffic Department encourages everyone to embrace the festive season responsibly and in harmony with the temporary traffic control measures in place.

For further updates or inquiries, citizens are advised to stay informed through official channels and announcements from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.