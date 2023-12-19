Closure of Medical Benefits Scheme Services on December 22, 2023

- Advertisement -
The Medical Benefits Scheme extends its gratitude to the public and wishes to inform that all services, including Pharmacy, Cashier, Customer Service, and Registration, will close at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2023.
The organization will subsequently close at 12:00 noon to allow staff to attend the funeral of a beloved colleague.
Regular services will resume on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.
Thank you.
