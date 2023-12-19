Dep’t of Youth Affairs to host National Youth Awards early next near

- Advertisement -

We’re a few weeks away from the National Youth Awards ceremony for 2023, where approximately 20 young people will be honoured for their exceptional performance in various fields. These include media, entrepreneurship, sports, community service, culture and performing arts, as well as agriculture and education.

The annual event, which is hosted by Department of Youth Affairs in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation, and the Environment, was initially scheduled for November 25, 2023. However, it will now take place on 13th January, 2024 under the theme, Creating an Impactful Legacy.

The Director of Youth Affairs, Dr Jrucilla Samuel, said: “Just like how we had a great time last year, our young people are once again anticipating a night of extraordinary celebrations at Casa Palmadita on January 13. From the seas to the kitchen and other platforms, we have a number of creative and visionary youth who are making a real difference in our nation and deserve utmost recognition for their efforts.”

Dr Samuel asserted that many people take award ceremonies for granted, but she described them as “a powerful source of motivation and encouragement”.

“When we laud and award our young people, we show that we value them and their work,” she said.

The director thanked the scores of people who submitted their nominations and said she expects greater public participation next year. She added that nominations for the 2024 National Youth Awards will be opened from January 15 to July 31. Other award categories include Barbuda Development, Young Pioneer, Young Activist, Young Environmentalist, Tourism, and Culinary Arts.

For more information, you can email [email protected] or check out the Department of Youth Affairs on Facebook (Antigua & Barbuda Department of Youth Affairs) or Instagram (anu_departmentofyouthaffairs).