Today in Sports History

1897 1st Boston Marathon (B.A.A. Road Race), won by John J. McDermott in 2:55:10; the world’s oldest annual marathon inspired by success of the first marathon at the 1896 Summer Olympics
1949 Yankees dedicate a plaque for Babe Ruth
1960 Baseball uniforms begin displaying players’ names on their backs
1982 Rosie Ruiz, marathon race cheater, arrested for forgery
1986 Candace Parker, American basketball player (Los Angeles Sparks), was born in St. Louis, Missouri
1987 Maria Sharapova, Russian tennis player (5 Grand Slam singles titles), was born in Nyagan, Russia
1987 Joe Hart, English soccer goalkeeper (75 caps; Manchester City 266 games) was born in Shrewsbury, England
1990 Pistons & 76’ers get into a fight accruing $162,500 fines (NBA record)
1991 Evander Holyfield beats George Foreman in 12 for heavyweight boxing title