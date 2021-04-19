Today in Sports History

Spread the love













1897 1st Boston Marathon (B.A.A. Road Race), won by John J. McDermott in 2:55:10; the world’s oldest annual marathon inspired by success of the first marathon at the 1896 Summer Olympics

1949 Yankees dedicate a plaque for Babe Ruth

1960 Baseball uniforms begin displaying players’ names on their backs

1982 Rosie Ruiz, marathon race cheater, arrested for forgery

1986 Candace Parker, American basketball player (Los Angeles Sparks), was born in St. Louis, Missouri

1987 Maria Sharapova, Russian tennis player (5 Grand Slam singles titles), was born in Nyagan, Russia

1987 Joe Hart, English soccer goalkeeper (75 caps; Manchester City 266 games) was born in Shrewsbury, England

1990 Pistons & 76’ers get into a fight accruing $162,500 fines (NBA record)

1991 Evander Holyfield beats George Foreman in 12 for heavyweight boxing title