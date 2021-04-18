CMO EMPATHIZES WITH RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING COVID-19 FATIGUE

Spread the love













The country’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealy-Thomas is empathizing with residents who are experiencing Covid-19 fatigue.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealy-Thomas and Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph

This state of burnout implies a person has reached their capacity to cope and is experiencing various mental, emotional, or physical symptoms because of the constant exposure to pandemic stressors, including social distancing, isolation from family and friends, fears of contracting Covid-19, grief, financial stress, and more according to psychologists.

Dr Rhonda Sealy-Thomas says health officials have not been immune from these feelings either.

While Dr Sealy-Thomas empathized with residents who are weary of the pandemic, she hastened to remind that the Covid-19 health and safety protocols were still necessary to avert a major health crisis.