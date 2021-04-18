CMO EMPATHIZES WITH RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING COVID-19 FATIGUE
The country’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealy-Thomas is empathizing with residents who are experiencing Covid-19 fatigue.
Dr Rhonda Sealy-Thomas says health officials have not been immune from these feelings either.
While Dr Sealy-Thomas empathized with residents who are weary of the pandemic, she hastened to remind that the Covid-19 health and safety protocols were still necessary to avert a major health crisis.